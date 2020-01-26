× Pickup truck driver killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating after the driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash in Chesterfield County Sunday evening.

Lt. Russell Granderson with Chesterfield Police said the wreck happened in the 5700 block of Claypoint Road around 6:30 p.m.

“A pick-up truck was travelling North bound on Claypoint Road, when the adult male driver lost control of his vehicle,” Granderson said.

Officials said the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Road Closure: Claypoint Rd shut down between 6100 and 6203 for a vehicle crash. @VaDOTRVA @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) January 27, 2020

The wreck closed a stretch of Claypoint Road Sunday evening.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.