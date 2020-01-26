California patient is 3rd US case of Coronavirus virus from China

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the Coronavirus virus.

The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago.

The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.