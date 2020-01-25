Virginia War Memorial hosts artifacts road show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial hosted its annual Artifacts Road Show where people brought their treasured military memorabilia to get an expert’s take Saturday.

Curators gave people free tips on how to take care of items, which ranged from medals, weapons, flags, books, photos and more.

Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle said the event’s goal is to help preserve the "stories and sacrifice" behind the historic items.

"It's to try and give people an opportunity to bring those artifacts in, bring those letters in, and provide some expert interpretation to show them what it was all about, tell them an something interesting about that piece of history that maybe they didn't know," Mountcastle said.

As for how much money those artifacts are worth, Mountcastle said that is the one thing the institution cannot do for owners.