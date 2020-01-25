Boil alert issued for Hopewell, Prince George subdivisions

Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar

Posted 7:53 pm, January 25, 2020, by

LISLE, Ill. -- Police say a 51-year-old woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and injured another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in suburban Chicago.

Lisle police say the shooting happened Friday night at the Humidor Cigar Lounge.

Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago was found dead at the scene, while a 51-year-old Gregory Rieves was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other men who were shot are expected to recover.

Police say surveillance video depicts the shooting as “without apparent provocation."

Police say the woman and the victims were “acquaintances.”

