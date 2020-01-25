Watch live as Trump team delivers opening remarks in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal counsel is set to deliver their opening remarks in the Senate impeachment trial Saturday morning.

After three days of hearing House managers make the case for Trump’s removal from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the president’s legal team is expected to mount an aggressive defense that some believe will look more like an offense.

Trump team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and personal attorney Jay Sekulow. They’re expected to speak for two to three hours, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Afterwards, the trial is set to adjourn until Monday.

Democratic managers finished their opening arguments on Friday, focusing on the obstruction of Congress charge, saying that it would endanger the country if Trump were to remain in office.

Democrats are still fighting to call for additional witnesses, but it doesn’t seem likely at this time they have swayed enough Republicans to make that happen.

Republican leadership hope to have the Senate trial wrapped up, with the president acquitted, before Feb. 4, when Trump is expected to deliver the State of Union address.