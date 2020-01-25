No arctic blasts for January’s final week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This past week had our coldest high temperatures since last February on Monday and Tuesday.

After some mild temperatures Saturday, it will turn a bit cooler for Sunday. Highs for much of the week ahead will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is near to a little below normal.

February begins next Saturday. Here is what a typical February brings in terms of temperatures and precipitation.

The snowfall is based on a 30-year average. Since records began in 1897, the month has had many years that were snow-free. The top 10 snowiest include snowfall totals ranging from 12 to 24 inches.

As we have mentioned since December, it looks like a colder trend will develop by mid-February. In terms of climate records, the first half of January is when we typically have some of our coldest weather. However, this January is running about six degrees above normal.

The February outlook from the National Weather Service shows temperatures running somewhat close to normal. While we are expecting some cold spells, occasional warmer days will likely balance most of that out.

The outlook shows normal levels precipitation.

These outlooks will be updated later this week.

