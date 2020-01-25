Boil alert issued for Hopewell, Prince George subdivisions after ‘electrical issues’ at water plant  

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorties issued a boil water notice for the City of Hopewell and some Prince George County subdivisions Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the order was prompted by “electrical issues” at the Virginia America Water Company plant as well as low water pressure caused by a water main break.

Virginia America Water Company officials said Hopewell residents and Prince George County residents who live in the New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods subdivisions should boil their water as a “precautionary measure.”

Water company officials urged residents to conserve water and reduce all “non-essential water use, like laundry and car washing, until further notice.

“The City has activated the Emergency Operations Center and will be pushing out information as it is available through Code Red, Nixle, the City’s Website and the City’s Social Media Outlets,” HopewellIntergovernmental and Public Affair Director Herbert Bragg said.

No additional details were available at last check.

#HOPEWELLVA: Due to the lack of water pressure, boil water advisory in effect as a precautionary measure only for residents in the City of Hopewell, and subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods & Mullberry Woods in Prince George County pic.twitter.com/8ipoffZxvJ — VA American Water (@vaamwater) January 25, 2020

#HOPEWELLVA: Conservation and Boil Water Advisory: Due to a power outage at Virginia American Water’s water treatment plant in @Hopewell_VA , parts of the company’s Hopewell district are experiencing low water pressure or no water… — VA American Water (@vaamwater) January 25, 2020

#HopewellVA: Pls conserve water and reduce all non-essential water use until further notice. Please refrain from using water for non-essential activities such as laundry and car washing… — VA American Water (@vaamwater) January 25, 2020

