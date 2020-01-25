Man killed, woman critically injured after 2 shootings in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating two shootings, one of which was deadly, overnight in Petersburg.

Officers were first called to Halifax Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Then just after 3 a.m. officers heard gunshots on nearby Kirkham Street, officials said.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police said he died of his injuries at an area hospital.

"We are looking at all avenues in relation to both cases,” Lt. Chris Buffkin with Petersburg Police said. “It's unknown at this time whether those two incidents are going to be related or not."

Police have not yet identified the victims.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.