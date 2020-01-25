Car crashed into Petersburg church sign during police pursuit, Crime Insider says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after two cars crashed outside a Petersburg church Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Halifax Street and Young Avenue in front of Metropolitan Baptist Church.

"When I arrived here on scene around 9 p.m., there was a huge crowd," reporter Matthew Fultz said. "Many people were trying to figure out what was going on. State police was surveying the area."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett they believe a police pursuit was happening when the wreck occurred.

Fultz said it appears that one of the cars crashed into a sign for Metropolitan Baptist Church.

There were several members inside the church when the wreck happened, according to witnesses.

Officials have not released any information about the crash, but Petersburg Police posted on Facebook that the intersection was "closed until further" as of 8:55 p.m.

However, the intersection had reopened by about 3:40 a.m., according to police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.