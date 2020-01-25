Possible plastic contamination prompts ground beef recall

CHICAGO, Ill. — More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to nine states is being recalled due to a possible plastic contamination.

Amity Packing Company Inc. is recalling 1 pound vacuum packages with “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF,” lot code 0060, case code 11402, and a use/freeze by date of Jan. 31 on the product label, according to a press release from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services. Products with establishment number “EST. 6916” on the right front side of the package are subject to the recall.

The items were shipped to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the release.

If you have these products in your kitchen, you should throw them away or return it to the place you bought it from, according to the release. Consumption of these products is not recommended.

Officials say two consumers reported finding clear, thin pliable plastic in the raw ground beef to Pre Brands LLC. There have been no confirmed injuries or illnesses linked to the products.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.

This story was originally published by Andrew Smith at WRTV.