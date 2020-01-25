Volunteers ‘working together’ pack 10,000 meals for Richmond families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Scores of volunteers packed more than 10,000 meals in about two hours on Saturday to help feed families in need in Richmond.

The Mary Munford Elementary School PTA, St. Giles Presbyterian Church and Massage Envy partnered with the organization Generosity Feeds to create the meals.

Organizers said thousands of Richmond families do not know where their next meal is going to come from, so having a steady food source, like the ones packed Saturday, helps ease the anxiety families can feel.

For volunteers, witnessing the community spirit was inspiring.

"It's great to have families and the community working together to help conquer childhood and family hunger,” Jason Seibel with Massage Envy Short Pump said. “This is just such a great way to do it because it's so interactive. Everyone is working together to produce something for the community."

Organizers, who funded the initiative through donations, said those meals packed Saturday will be delivered to families in the coming weeks.

Click here to learn more about Generosity Feeds or to make a donation.

