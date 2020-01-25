Boil alert issued for Hopewell, Prince George subdivisions

Crash knocks out power to 1600-plus homes in Chesterfield

Posted 11:39 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 11:41PM, January 25, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has knocked out power to more than 1,600 homes in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police said the wreck happened in the 5700 block of Belmont Road just before 10:55 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured, but the crash knocked out power to 1,641 customers, according to Dominion Energy.

Restoration time was estimated at between 4 and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the power company’s website. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.456563 by -77.504244.

