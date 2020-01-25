Crash knocks out power to 1600-plus homes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has knocked out power to more than 1,600 homes in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police said the wreck happened in the 5700 block of Belmont Road just before 10:55 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured, but the crash knocked out power to 1,641 customers, according to Dominion Energy.

Restoration time was estimated at between 4 and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the power company’s website.

