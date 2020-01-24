× Virginia school district cancels classes for deep cleaning

BRISTOL, Va. — Students, teachers, and staff won’t attend school Friday in a Virginia district so that workers can deep clean schools and buses.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed so its facilities can be sanitized.

The superintendent says the decision came after one school had an absence rate over 20% on Thursday.

He says the average rate is about 5% to 9%.

He says there’s also a shortage of substitute teachers.

The district is prepared to pay overtime to custodial workers if the deep cleaning extends into the weekend.