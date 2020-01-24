Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mike Ridenour, owner of both Trinity Renovations, Inc. and Legacy Amish Furniture joined us during our live Virginia Home Show takeover to give a sneak peek of their custom Amish furniture and their full-service bathroom and kitchen remodeling services. Visit their 3,000 square foot showroom at 6102 Brashier Boulevard in Mechanicsville or, better yet, visit their booth at the Virginia Home Show presented by Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 26 from 10 am to 5 pm. The show will be held at the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park is located at located at 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell. As a special gift, Virginia This Morning Viewers are offered 50% off admission. Use the discount code CBS6 to take advantage of this special offer. Visit www.vahomeshow.com to purchase your tickets and learn more.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA HOME SHOW}