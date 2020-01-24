Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Today we took our live show to the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, which will be home to the Virginia Home Show presented by Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling this weekend. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and improvement, meet local specialists and designers, and shop, compare, and save with over 125 home improvement experts and trusted exhibitors. The Virginia Home Show will be held ton Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 26 from 10 am to 5 pm. The Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park is located at located at 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell. As a special gift, Virginia This Morning Viewers are offered 50% off admission. Use the code CBS6 to take advantage of this special offer. Visit www.vahomeshow.com and enter the code CBS6.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA HOME SHOW}