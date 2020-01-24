× Cyclist killed on Virginia Capital Trail

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A cyclist was killed in a crash on the Virginia Capital Trail Friday, according to James City County Police.

“James City County Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a bicycle accident on the Virginia Capital Trail in the area of Jamestown High School,” a James City County Police spokesperson said. “A witness walking her dog observed an elderly male coming down a hill on the Trail and hit a bollard. He was subsequently thrown from his bike.”

Ronald Eddie Fox, 73, of Newport News, died at the scene. Fox was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

The Capital Trail is a 51-mile cycling and running trail that connects Richmond to Jamestown.