Refreshing your Kitchen with Re:Fresh Cabinets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Refinishing your kitchen or bathroom cabinets is a simple way to transform an outdated look inside your home. Jamie Shea and Brian Syjut, Co-Owners of Refresh Cabinets, are here in their mobile show room to show us how. Jamie, Brian, and the mobile trailer will be at the upcoming “Virginia Home Show” along with more than 125 other home improvement experts. The Virginia Home Show takes place this weekend at the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park located at 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 26 from 10 am to 5 pm. As a special gift, Virginia This Morning Viewers are offered 50% off admission. Use the discount code CBS6 to take advantage of this special offer. Visit www.vahomeshow.com to purchase your tickets and learn more.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA HOME SHOW}