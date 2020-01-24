WATCH LIVE: House Managers begin final day of arguments in Senate impeachment trial

President Trump speaks at annual March for Life

Posted 12:51 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 01:44PM, January 24, 2020

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering in the nation’s capital.

As he heads into the 2020 election, the move is Trump’s latest nod to the white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers.

And it makes clear that Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help bring him across the finish line.

Past presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, steered clear of personally attending the march to avoid being too closely associated with demonstrators eager to outlaw the procedure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.