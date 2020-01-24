Outfitting Your Outdoor Living with Deck Creations

Posted 4:03 pm, January 24, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va. - Family-owned and Richmond-based business, Deck Creations was founded with a simple goal in mind: to help people imagine and create their ideal backyard living space. With over 50+ years of combined experience in the home remodeling industry, they design and build custom outdoor living environments like decks, arbors, sunrooms, hardscapes, screen and open porches, three and four-season rooms, along with patios and pergolas. In addition, their “Welcome Home Construction” division creates award winning kitchens and bathrooms. Today, Deck Creations President Don Weaver and Co-Founder Stella Weaver share the process of transforming your backyard into the perfect outdoor living oasis. You can learn more about their services by visiting www.deckcreations.com or by calling 804-320-2212. Better yet, visit them in person this weekend at the Virginia Home Show presented by Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. The Virginia Home Show will be held at the Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 26 from 10 am to 5 pm. The Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park is located at located at 13048 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell. As a special gift, Virginia This Morning Viewers are offered 50% off admission. Use the discount code CBS6 to take advantage of this special offer. Visitwww.vahomeshow.com to purchase your tickets and learn more. {THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA HOME SHOW}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.