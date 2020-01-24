Driver killed in collision with GRTC Pulse stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver was killed early Friday morning after his car hit a GRTC Pulse bus stop protection pole on West Broad Street in Richmond.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Leo Rocha-Miranda, of Springfield, Virginia.

“At approximately 12:39 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 2200 block of W. Broad Street. Officers determined Rocha-Miranda struck the GRTC Pulse bus stop protection poles and was ejected from the vehicle,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Rocha-Miranda was transported to a local hospital, with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.”

The Richmond Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

