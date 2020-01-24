WATCH LIVE: House Managers begin final day of arguments in Senate impeachment trial

Teen wanted for Chesterfield shooting

Posted 3:18 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Jacob Matthew

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a Richmond teenager wanted in connection to a Chesterfield County shooting.

Jacob Matthews, 18, is wanted for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and malicious wounding.

“At about 9:30 p.m. on January 21, 2020, police responded to Windwood Court for a report of a shooting. On scene, police found an adult male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

