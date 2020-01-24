Police: 1 missing after warehouse explosion shakes Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities say a worker is missing following a large explosion at a warehouse in Houston. The blast was reported about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

It heavily damaged nearby buildings and homes, left rubble scattered in the area and was felt miles away. The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later said one person was unaccounted for. A fire burned afterward at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing site and people were told to avoid the area.

Houston police blocked off streets in the area and checked on residents of nearby homes.