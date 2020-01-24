Crash backs up traffic, blocks exit ramp on I-95 south in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A wreck is backing up traffic on I-95 south in Hanover County Friday evening.

VDOT officials said the crash happened at mile marker 87 near the Sliding Hill Road exit.

The interstate’s south right lane and right shoulder were closed as well as the ramp to the exit.

However, all lanes reopened around 6:50 p.m.

Traffic was backed more than three miles as of 6:47 p.m., but all delays were clear as of 7 p.m., officials said.

