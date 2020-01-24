× CDC says 2nd case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Ill. – A second person in the United States has been infected with the deadly coronavirus that it is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed Friday morning.

The CDC says the patient is a woman in her 60s in Chicago who reported feeling sick when she arrived home from China on Jan. 13.

Officials say the woman is doing well and she’s stable. They added that she is being monitored for symptoms.

The virus was only identified within the past month, so experts say there is little known about it at this time.

Officials say more infections in the U.S. are expected and, as always, the public is encouraged to wash their hands.

The CDC also says travelers should avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.