× Car crashes into Richmond GRTC station

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police blocked off both directions of W Broad St Friday morning after a car crashed into a GRTC station.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near N Allison St.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene noticed the car was heavily damaged and there was damage to posts blocking the ramp to the GRTC station.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police reopened all lanes along W Broad St just before 5:00 a.m.