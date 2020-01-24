× A-List weekend events: Virginia Home Show & Israeli Film Festival

RICHMOND, VA.–The Virginia Home Show Saturday, January 25, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm & Sunday, January 26, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Farm Bureau Center at Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, VA

Shop, compare and save with hundreds of experts in remodeling, kitchen & bath, and décor, flooring from more than 150 companies all under one roof. Experience unique wines, sauces, and cheeses in The Marketplace area. Adults $7.00 at the door ($5 online), Children Ages 16 & Under FREE. HERO DAY is Sunday, January 26th. All active and retired military, fire and police personnel get into the show FREE! To receive complimentary admission, simply show your valid ID at the Box Office. For your service and sacrifice, we thank you. *Offer valid Sun. For more details visit https://vahomeshow.com/information

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, through January 30

Israeli Film Festival is dedicated to fostering an understanding of Israeli culture and access to Israel’s young but thriving film industry. The festival features films based upon various considerations such as awards or nominations, timely subject matter, and input from the film community.

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, happening at the Weinstein JCC. All films will be shown at the Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond unless otherwise noted. For more information call (804) 285-6500 or visit https://weinsteinjcc.org/cultural-arts/film/israeli-film-festival