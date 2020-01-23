× Virginia will allocate nearly $12M for homeless reduction, affordable housing projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Northam on Thursday announced the allocation of nearly $12 million in funding to reduce homelessness in Virginia.

The funding will be used to increase access to affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and provide permanent supportive housing options for Virginians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It includes more than $10.7 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans and more than $1.2 Million in Homeless Reduction Grants.

“Housing is the foundation for building vibrant communities and creating equal access to economic opportunity across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Every time I meet with housing service providers and individuals who have overcome homelessness, I am given hope that with the right investments, we can effectively address homelessness, reduce housing instability, and provide more Virginians with safe and affordable living options.”

Earlier on Thursday, Northam joined local leaders administering the Point-in-Time Count, a national census of people experiencing homelessness.

The twice-annual survey provides critical data to aid the Commonwealth in strategically using state and federal resources to further reduce homelessness.

Since 2010, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased 36.3 percent, and homelessness among families has decreased 45 percent.

The Homeless Reduction Grants announced Thursday that it will support targeted efforts to reduce homelessness, including projects that provide rapid re-housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and permanent supportive housing options.