US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on ‘birth tourism’

Posted 11:10 am, January 23, 2020, by

President Donald Trump speaks before signing a trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump administration has published new visa rules aimed at restricting a practice known as “birth tourism.”

That refers to cases when women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

The new rules in the Federal Register on Thursday say applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth.

It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are traveling to the U.S. because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth in the country.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.