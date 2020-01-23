RICHMOND, Va. - Business Strategist Racheal Cook says you can consciously design your week on purpose and by your own rules. As a top Richmond strategist and CEO of her own business, shares her model calendar method and tips to help you organize your hours and make time for everything that matters. Racheal is the author of “Fired Up and Focused” and “The 90-Day CEO Planner.” Her coaching, books and resources, and CEO Retreat have assisted thousands of women entrepreneurs design predictably profitable businesses without hustle and burnout. To learn more about Racheal, visit www.rachealcook.com.
The Model Calendar Approach
-
RRHA resident says leaking pipes flooded her kitchen: ‘It was overflowing the buckets’
-
🦃Thanksgiving Weekend Events: Legendary Santa, Model Railroad Show, Illuminate Light Show and more
-
Creating a business community CEOs can rely on
-
Love, loss, and leadership: How Michelle Williams rose in Richmond restaurants
-
Three steps to keep your business from being stagnant
-
-
Holiday Style with Jammie Baker
-
R Home magazine’s Newest Issue Featuring Dandridge Art
-
Richmond tattoo shop to host annual fundraiser for VCU Children’s Hospital
-
Coletti’s Hair Studio Where “It’s All About You!”
-
Restaurant employee, customer info discovered unshredded in boxes
-
-
Holiday Fashion with flair
-
How to implement “whole-food cooking” into your lifestyle
-
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment