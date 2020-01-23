The Model Calendar Approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Business Strategist Racheal Cook says you can consciously design your week on purpose and by your own rules. As a top Richmond strategist and CEO of her own business, shares her model calendar method and tips to help you organize your hours and make time for everything that matters. Racheal is the author of “Fired Up and Focused” and “The 90-Day CEO Planner.” Her coaching, books and resources, and CEO Retreat have assisted thousands of women entrepreneurs design predictably profitable businesses without hustle and burnout. To learn more about Racheal, visit www.rachealcook.com.