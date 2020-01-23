WATCH LIVE: House Managers begin second day of opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

The Model Calendar Approach

Posted 1:51 pm, January 23, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va. - Business Strategist Racheal Cook says you can consciously design your week on purpose and by your own rules. As a top Richmond strategist and CEO of her own business, shares her model calendar method and tips to help you organize your hours and make time for everything that matters. Racheal is the author of “Fired Up and Focused” and “The 90-Day CEO Planner.” Her coaching, books and resources, and CEO Retreat have assisted thousands of women entrepreneurs design predictably profitable businesses without hustle and burnout. To learn more about Racheal, visit www.rachealcook.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.