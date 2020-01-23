Swinging Sounds of Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Music has a way of putting you in a good mood. Today’s featured musical guests are part of a very popular jazz septet that Has made a name for itself on the Virginia music scene. Jay Brown’s “Grace Street Seven” makes a return to our live show to share not one, but two jazzy tunes: “An Futhermore” and “Jungle Nights in Harlem”. The ensemble is performing live at several upcoming events.

Upcoming Events:

On February 15, The Big Band Hangar Dance (Dinner and Dance) will be held from 5 pm - 11 pm at The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo, Virginia. Purchase your ticket today at www.bigbandhangardance.com .

. On March 15, the ensemble will perform at the Grandstaff and Stein Speakeasy Night to be held in Downtown Richmond. The cover charge is $5.

On April 18, The 1920’s Garden Soiree will be held at the Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry, Virginia.

On April 25, the septet will play athlete Richmond Virginia Food Festival (Little Sisters of the Poor)

For more information about the Grace Street Seven, visit http://gracestreetseven.com.