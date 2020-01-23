Swinging Sounds of Jazz

RICHMOND, Va. - Music has a way of putting you in a good mood. Today’s featured musical guests are part of a very popular jazz septet that Has made a name for itself on the Virginia music scene. Jay Brown’s “Grace Street Seven” makes a return to our live show to share not one, but two jazzy tunes: “An Futhermore” and “Jungle Nights in Harlem”. The ensemble is performing live at several upcoming events.
Upcoming Events:
- On February 15, The Big Band Hangar Dance (Dinner and Dance) will be held from 5 pm - 11 pm at The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo, Virginia. Purchase your ticket today atwww.bigbandhangardance.com.
- On March 15, the ensemble will perform at the Grandstaff and Stein Speakeasy Night to be held in Downtown Richmond. The cover charge is $5.
- On April 18, The 1920’s Garden Soiree will be held at the Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry, Virginia.
- On April 25, the septet will play athlete Richmond Virginia Food Festival (Little Sisters of the Poor)
For more information about the Grace Street Seven, visit http://gracestreetseven.com.