Super Bowl Sunday Snacks

RICHMOND, Va. - The Big Game is Sunday, February 2nd, but don’t worry, there’s still time to prepare. Richmond blogger and recipe developer Dana Miller is here with some tasty appetizers you can whip up just in time for The Super Bowl. Today she shares her cheesy hot bruschetta dip. For more recipes by Dana, visit her blog at http://gatherroundwithdana.com.

CHEESY HOT BRUSHETTA DIP

Ingredients

8 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 ½ tbsp Herbs de Provence seasoning mix, 3 garlic cloves

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 pint grape tomatoes

Tostitos scoops, optional for serving

Directions

Using the quick prep food grater, shred 8 oz of mozzarella cheese, set aside. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, seasoning mix, garlic pressed with garlic press and pepper in classic batter bowl. Stir in mozzarella cheese. Pump half of the tomatoes in the manual food processor 7 – 10 times or until coarsely chopped; add them to cheese mixture. Repeat with remaining tomatoes and stir them gently in the cheese mixture. Scrape cheese mixture into round covered baker and microwave uncovered for 5 minutes – stir halfway through cooking. Serve with Tostitos Scoops or toasted garlic baguettes

TOASTED GARLIC BAGUETTES

Ingredients

Baguette

Garlic Olive Oil

1 oz parmesan cheese block

Directions