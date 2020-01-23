Police: Chesterfield elementary student finds gun on school playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating after an elementary school student found a handgun on a school playground Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Salem Church Elementary School during fifth grade recess.

Police say the student found the unloaded gun on the playground then alerted a teacher which led to police being called to the school.

No one was injured during the incident.

School officials alerted parents about the incident in a recorded phone message.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story