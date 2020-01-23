Police: Chesterfield elementary student finds gun on school playground

Posted 4:33 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 04:42PM, January 23, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating after an elementary school student found a handgun on a school playground Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Salem Church Elementary School during fifth grade recess.

Police say the student found the unloaded gun on the playground then alerted a teacher which led to police being called to the school.

No one was injured during the incident.

School officials alerted parents about the incident in a recorded phone message.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.