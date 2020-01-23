Police: Chesterfield elementary student finds gun on school playground

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating after an elementary school student found a handgun on a school playground Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Salem Church Elementary School during fifth grade recess.
Police say the student found the unloaded gun on the playground then alerted a teacher which led to police being called to the school.
No one was injured during the incident.
School officials alerted parents about the incident in a recorded phone message.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.