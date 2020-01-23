Phish releases 2020 Summer Tour

Posted 6:11 pm, January 23, 2020

Page McConnell, from left, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman and Mike Gordon of the band Phish perform during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at The Met on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Phish has announced the band’s 27-date 2020 Summer Tour.

While Virginia was left off the Summer Tour this time around, several shows are within driving distance for fans in the Commonwealth.

They include a two-night stand in Atlanta, two nights in Nashville, two nights in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and three nights on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Might skipping Virginia in the summer mean a Phish fall tour stop at Hampton Coliseum?

Maybe so, maybe not.

Performers place “Happy boxes” in front of the Hampton Coliseum for the first of three concerts by the reunited group Phish in Hampton, Va., Friday, March 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Here’s a look at all 27 dates Phish Summer Tour dates. Click here for ticket information.

07/14 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
07/15 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
07/17 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
07/18 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
07/19 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
07/21 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV
07/22 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV
07/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA
07/25 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
07/26 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
07/29 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR
07/31 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL
08/01 Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA
08/02 Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA
08/04 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN
08/05 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN
08/07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
08/08 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
08/09 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
08/11 Giant Center, Hershey, PA
08/12 Giant Center, Hershey, PA
08/14 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ
08/15 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ
08/16 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ
09/04 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO
09/05 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO
09/06 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

