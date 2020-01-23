Panic button among Tinder’s new safety features

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Tinder is stepping up its safety features, including the addition of a panic button.

Thursday, the dating app announced that it would be integrating the personal safety app Noonlight on the platform. It will allow users to easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if they are feeling uneasy or are in need of assistance while meeting someone.

Noonlight will also allow Tinder users to share details about upcoming dates, including who they are meeting, along with where and when.

“Noonlight acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you’re alone or meeting someone for the first time,” said Brittany LeComte, Co-founder and CCO, Noonlight. “Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behavior and helping members meet matches with more confidence. It’s a first-of-its-kind added security measure to help protect Tinder members even when they’ve taken their interactions off the app into real life.”

Some other new safety measures include the roll out of photo verification, which Tinder says will ensure that every match is who they say they are. The feature will users to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos, using human-assisted AI technology. Once verified, a blue checkmark will appear on users’ profiles, so others can trust their authenticity.

Additionally, tinder is rolling out a feature in select markets that detects whether an offensive message has been sent. It’s called “Does This Bother You?” and it’s powered by machine learning. When a user responds “yes,” they will have the option to report the person for their behavior.

Tinder will also equip users with a safety center, an evolving section of the app dedicated to keeping members informed about its features, while providing resources and tools.

Many of these features will also be rolled out across Match Group’s portfolio of dating platforms over the coming months.