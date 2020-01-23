Move over Mickey Mouse, here comes Mario: Nintendo theme park coming to Orlando

Posted 8:52 pm, January 23, 2020

A Super Mario figure greets shoppers at an electronics store in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Japanese video-game maker Nintendo says its net profit jumped 31 percent in April-December from a year earlier, helped by the popularity of its Switch hybrid game machine. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Harry Potter and Hulk: Welcome your new neighbors, Mario and Pokemon.

The fourth park at Universal Orlando is being created based on characters from Nintendo.

Executives of the company that owns the Universal parks made the announcement during the question-and-answer portion of an earnings call Thursday.

They had refused to offer details about the new park when it was first announced last August, citing the competitive nature of the Orlando theme park industry.

