× Michelle Carter, woman convicted for encouraging boyfriend’s suicide, released from prison

Michelle Carter, a Massachusetts woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself, was released from prison Thursday morning.

Carter began serving her 15-month prison sentence last February but was granted an early release due to time already served and good behavior.

In 2017, Carter was convicted in the death of her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, who died by suicide in July 2014. Investigators later found text messages in which Carter had encouraged Roy to go through with his suicide.

Prosecutors say Carter listened over the phone as Roy suffocated from carbon monoxide poisoning in his car and failed to inform authorities.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said it would not hear an appeal of Carter’s case, which left her conviction intact.