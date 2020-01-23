× Islamic leaders make ‘groundbreaking’ visit to Auschwitz

A delegation of Muslim religious leaders has visited Auschwitz along with members of an American Jewish group.

Organizers said the Muslim participants made up “the most senior Islamic leadership delegation” ever to visit the site of a Nazi German death camp.

The interfaith visit on Thursday came four days before the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation by Soviet forces.

It was co-led by the secretary general of the Muslim World League, who called it “both a sacred duty and a profound honor.”

The 62-member Muslim delegation included 25 prominent religious leaders from more than two dozen countries.

Children of Holocaust survivors were among the members of the American Jewish Committee who joined them.