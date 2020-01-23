Get More Money This Tax Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tis the season of filing taxes. Did you know that approximately 80% of tax payers get a refund and the average refund is over $3,000? Lisa Greene-Lewis is a tax expert who shared three tips to maximize your refund this year. Lisa is a Turbo Tax CPA with over 15 years of experience in tax preparation. Today she shares her best tips for getting organized, choosing your filing method, and file early. For more information, visit www.turbotax.com.