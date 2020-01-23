WATCH LIVE: House Managers begin second day of opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

Get More Money This Tax Season

Posted 1:50 pm, January 23, 2020, by and

RICHMOND, Va. - Tis the season of filing taxes. Did you know that approximately 80% of tax payers get a refund and the average refund is over $3,000? Lisa Greene-Lewis is a tax expert who shared three tips to maximize your refund this year. Lisa is a Turbo Tax CPA with over 15 years of experience in tax preparation. Today she shares her best tips for getting organized, choosing your filing method, and file early. For more information, visit www.turbotax.com. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.