Fire burns Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire damaged a home along the 10200 block of N. Donegal Road in Chesterfield Thursday night, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore. Everyone who was inside the house, and their pets, escaped the home safely, Elmore added.

The part of Chesterfield where the house is located lacks fire hydrants, so fire crews shuttled water in to fight the flames.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family who lost their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update….Working incident house fire 10200 block N Donegal Drive….rural water supply operations using Tankers. Crews still working to extinguish pockets of fire. pic.twitter.com/cLFAUF9qlL — Captain J A Harvey (@ltcfde7) January 24, 2020