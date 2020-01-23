CDC issues level 3 travel warning for Wuhan due to virus

WUHAN, China – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a level 3 travel warning Thursday for people visiting Wuhan, China.

Under the warning, the CDC is urging travelers to “avoid all non-essential travel” to the city to due to the spread of the new coronavirus that has left at least 17 people dead and more than 600 people infected in multiple countries.

“The outbreak is of high risk to travelers and no precautions are available to protect against the identified increased risk,” writes the CDC.

The ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the virus can spread from person to person and preliminary information suggests that older adults and people with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk, according to the CDC.

In an effort to contain the virus, Chinese authorities essentially shut down the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, as well as the cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Officials have closed transport within and out of the cities, including buses, subways, trains and airports.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State increased its travel advisory to China to level 2, warning the public to exercise increased caution when traveling to the Asian country.

If you must travel to Wuhan, the CDC says to:

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss travel to Wuhan with their healthcare provider.

If you have traveled to Wuhan recently and feel sick with fever, cough or have difficulty breathing, the CDC says you should:

· Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

· Avoid contact with others.

· Not travel while sick.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.