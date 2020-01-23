× Artifacts Roadshow & Military Book Sale

RICHMOND, Va.– Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center at 621 South Belvidere Street.

Whether it’s an old uniform or cap, a box of medals and ribbons, a flag, a sword or a canteen – every piece of military memorabilia has a story. To learn more about any military-related item that has been passed down in your family, picked up at a yard sale or found in your attic, you can bring it to the Artifacts Roadshow at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond for a free expert review. Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, military weapons expert Robert House and photo and document expert Warren Swindle will be on-site to personally review and offer insights on military items from any era, from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam to today.

In addition to the Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Military Book Sale on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, VHS tapes and more. All proceeds will go to the Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.

For more information on both events and the Virginia War Memorial visit www.vawarmemorial.org/upcomingevents, www.dvs.virginia.gov, or call 804-786-2060.