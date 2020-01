× Amazon-anchored Richmond warehouse complex sold for $78M

The developer that turned a swath of Philip Morris-owned land on the city’s Southside into nearly 1 million square feet of prime warehouse space has unloaded the property in an eight-figure deal.

Panattoni Development Co. last week sold the Virginia I-95 Distribution center at 4701 and 4949 Commerce Road for $78.5 million. The buyer was Logistics Park 95 LLC, an entity tied to The Halle Cos. in Maryland.