1 killed in James City County house fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning house fire, according to officials in James City County.

The fire victim’s name has not yet been released.

The fire was reported at 7:09 a.m. along the 100 block of Worplesdon in the Ford’s Colony subdivision.

A second person in the home was taken to the hospital with what county officials called “breathing issues.”

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.