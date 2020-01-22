Weinstein rape trial opens, marking milestone for #MeToo

Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a Manhattan courthouse following a day in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has begun in a landmark moment for the global #MeToo movement.

New York prosecutors painted him in an opening statement Wednesday as a sexual predator who used his movie-magnate stature to abuse women, while his lawyers sought to discredit the accusers and argue they were willing participants.

More than two years after allegations against Weinstein gave rise to #MeToo, the trial is seen as a key point in a global reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful men.

Weinstein said he believes he’ll get a fair trial. He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

