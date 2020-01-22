× “Voices from Richmond’s Hidden Epidemic” at The Valentine

RICHMOND, Va.–

A new exhibit opening at The Valentine this week highlights Richmond’s HIV/AIDS epidemic through the stories of survivors, caregivers, activists, and others on the front lines. “Voices from Richmond’s Hidden Epidemic Puts Faces and Stories to Richmond’s HIV/AIDS Crisis” opens Thursday, January 23 and runs through May 25, 2020. Local photographer Michael Simon produced the black-and-white portraits that communicate share the trials and triumphs of each person featured in Voices.

According to the Valentine Richmond’s rate of HIV infection is currently ranked 19th nationally, and is exacerbated by high concentrations of poverty, lack of sex education in public schools and the continuing opioid epidemic. Despite years of medical and social progress, misconceptions about HIV/AIDS persist today. See and learn more about the “Voices” starting January 23rd. The Valentine is located at 1015 East Clay Street in Richmond. For more information visit https://thevalentine.org/ or call 804-649-0711.