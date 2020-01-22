Virginia Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law over fierce opposition

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing number of states enacting so-called “red flag” gun laws.

The Democratic-led Senate voted for SB 240 Wednesday despite fierce resistance from Republican lawmakers.

SB240, the so-called “red flag” law passes the VIrginia Senate 21-19. pic.twitter.com/7QwLuEfaNe — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) January 22, 2020

The bill would create a process for attorneys and law enforcement to file emergency orders prohibiting a person from purchasing, possessing or transferring a firearm if they pose “a substantial risk of injury to himself or others.”

GOP Sen. Amanda Chase called supporters of the legislation “traitors” and said the proposed law would embolden criminals and hurt law-abiding citizens.

Democrats said the bill could help prevent mass shootings and said similar laws have worked well in 17 other states. They added that the bill had been carefully crafted to preserve due process and protect individual rights.

The move comes a two days after tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied peacefully at the state Capitol.