Shaynefully Delicious Roast Beef and Mashed Cauliflower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with another meal made in an Instant Pot. This time, she shares a two-stage roast beef and mashed cauliflower creation!

Roast Beef:

Ingredients:

· 2-3 lb Eye Round Roast

· 1 medium onion, sliced

· 1 c pickle brine

· 3 T butter

· 1 t dried parsley

· 1 t granulated garlic

· 1 t dried dill

· Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Using the Saute function, melt the butter in the Instant Pot.

2. Season beef with salt and pepper and add to IP.

3. Sear on both sides for about 5 minutes.

4. Add onion, brine and top with parsley, garlic and dill.

5. Seal the pot and pressure cook on high for 40 minutes.

6. Let the steam release naturally for 10 minutes (don’t do anything) and then release manually.

7. Let cool for a minute, remove from Instant Pot and shred beef. Return to reserved liquids and serve.

Mashed Cauliflower

Ingredients:

· 1 large head cauliflower

· 2 oz. cream cheese, room temp

· 3 T butter

· 3 T chopped garlic

· ¼ c parmesan cheese

· Salt & pepper

Instructions:

1. Break cauliflower into florets and steam over medium high heat for 15 minutes, until cauliflower is tender.

2. Melt butter in a small pan over medium heat and saute garlic while cauliflower steams.

3. Add cooked cauliflower to food processor and add cream cheese, butter, garlic, cheese, salt and pepper.

4. Process until smooth.

5. Serve a big scoop along with the IP Roast Beef.