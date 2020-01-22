Drug bust nets 5 arrests in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said more arrests are expected after five people were arrested in a drug bust in Amelia County Wednesday.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the ATF executed multiple search warrants at two properties, deputies said.

“These warrants were in the 11000 block of Amelia Springs Road and the 9000 Block of Military Highway in which drugs and firearms were seized which led to the arrest of the following individuals,” officials with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Shaunacy R. Bishop, 34, of the 22000 Block of Hull St. Road in Moseley, was charged with a one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell a Schedule I or II controlled substance, one count of felony possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny in Amelia County

Bishop was also charged with four counts of felony public records forgery in Buckingham Charges as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement. The suspect was also charged with one count of felony extortion in writing in Chesterfield County.

Amanda L. Atkins, 35, 11000 Block of Amelia Springs Road in Amelia, was charged with one count of felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Phillip Randall Butler, 37 of the 8200 Block of Dash Lane in Amelia, was charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, etc.

Jennifer T. Holloway-Strba, 43, of the 10000 Block of Evergreen Drive in Amelia, was charged with one count of felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

Mark L. Wilson, 46, of the 11000 Block of Amelia Springs Road in Amelia, was charged with one count of felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and one count of felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

The suspects are being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail.

Officials said more arrests are expected in the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.