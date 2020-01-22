× Saudi crown prince’s WhatsApp linked to Bezos phone hack

Two U.N. human rights experts say the cellphone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked in what appears to be an attempt by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to “influence, if not silence” the newspaper’s reporting on the kingdom.

The two experts called Wednesday for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into a report commissioned by Bezos that showed the technology mogul’s phone was likely hacked after receiving a video file from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account in 2018 after the two exchanged phone numbers at a dinner in California.

Saudi Arabia has called the allegations “absolutely illegitimate.”