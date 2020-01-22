FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. United Nations experts Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 called for an "immediate investigation" by the United States and others into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's WhatsApp account. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Saudi crown prince’s WhatsApp linked to Bezos phone hack
Two U.N. human rights experts say the cellphone of Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked in what appears to be an attempt by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to “influence, if not silence” the newspaper’s reporting on the kingdom.
The two experts called Wednesday for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into a report commissioned by Bezos that showed the technology mogul’s phone was likely hacked after receiving a video file from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account in 2018 after the two exchanged phone numbers at a dinner in California.
Saudi Arabia has called the allegations “absolutely illegitimate.”