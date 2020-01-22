‘Multiple victims’ in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large
SEATTLE (KCPQ) – Seattle police rushed to the scene of a shooting with “multiple victims,” authorities said Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.
Few details are available about the shooting, but authorities say the suspect has fled and that a search is on.
First responders are asking people to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.